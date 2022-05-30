In Melitopol, Russians are holding people hostage, including a 16-year-old child

In Melitopol, Russians are holding people hostage. In particular, a 16-year-old child has been held captive by the occupiers for more than 50 days.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"The humanitarian situation also remains difficult: the food imported by the occupiers from the Crimea is three times more expensive than the usual prices. For the last two weeks, evacuations have been almost non-existent. the Russians are blocking the way out of the city to ensure their safety and hide behind our people," he said.

Also, according to Fedorov, the Russian occupiers are preparing to issue their documents in Melitopol. They call the staff of the administrative service centers and agitate them for cooperation. However, Melitopol residents refuse to help the Russians.

In addition, the mayor said that the Russian invaders began to sell and distribute their SIM cards in Melitopol.

"Residents have no choice but to buy these cards," said Ivan Fedorov.