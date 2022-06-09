The State Bureau of Investigation announces suspicion of two appraisers who underestimated the value of shares of the Bolshevik plant by one billion hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation has announced the suspicion of two appraisers who underestimated the value of shares in the Bolshevik plant in Kyiv by more than a billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

The investigation found that the property valuation report used to determine the value of the plantʼs shares did not meet the requirements of the law, which was confirmed by forensic examinations. The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 358 (drawing up by the appraiser of a knowingly forged official document by a group of persons with prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 5 years.