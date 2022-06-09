The occupiers fired at the Azot chemical plant in Sieiverodonetsk and killed four residents of Luhansk oblast

The Russians continue their unsuccessful search for weaknesses in the defense of Sievierodonetsk while shooting at peaceful neighborhoods and industrial facilities in Luhansk region. Four people died in the oblast.

This was announced by the head of Luhansk oblastSerhiy Haidai.

On the evening of June 8, the occupiers twice aimed at the Sievierodonetsk association Azot. At least two shops at different ends of the chemical plant were damaged. One of them is an ammonia production plant.

There are at least four dead residents of the region. One of them is a man from Sievierodonetsk who was fatally wounded by the Russians on June 6. The enemy took the lives of three foxes — a man and two women.

In the last two days, six foxes have been injured to varying degrees. Four of them were immediately hospitalized at the regional clinical hospital in Dnipro.