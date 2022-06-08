There will be no tourist season in Zaporizhzhia Oblast this year

The tourist season in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will not open this year, according to the oblast administration.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Russians have temporarily occupied part of the region.

Yevhen Kovalenko, head of the administrationʼs tourism department, spoke about the impossibility of opening the tourist season in the region.

"This year, due to the full-scale invasion of the occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the tourist season will not take place. To open recreation centers, it is necessary to eliminate the danger to the lives of vacationers. This can be done only after the victory," he explained.

Residents of coastal areas are advised to refrain from resting on the coast of the Sea of Azov due to potential danger to life.

Recreation center owners have the opportunity to record the damage caused, as well as lost profits.

"After the victory, the damage and losses will be recovered from the aggressor country and compensated to the owners of these recreational facilities," the statement said.