Prime Minister Denys Shmygal: the school year should start offline in most parts of the country, conditions are being created for this

The school year in Ukraine should start offline in most parts of the country, but for this purpose the issue of shelters should be resolved.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal informed about this on June 8.

Yes, he instructed rescuers and departments of the Ministry of Infrastructure the following:

to check all shelters in and near educational institutions, to organize the conditions necessary for the stay of children and adults there;

to reconstruct such shelters where necessary;

determine routes to shelters;

to provide enhanced protection of kindergartens, schools, and universities;

to provide educational institutions with reserve and autonomous sources of energy saving;

ensure that children are transported to school where necessary.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, up to 400,000 children are preparing to go to first grade this year.