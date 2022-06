Starting September 1, the educational process in Ukraine will be resumed in person, ie pupils and students will go to school directly at school or university.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko on the telethon.

"I want to inform parents, pupils and students: on September 1, the educational process in Ukraine will be resumed offline, and all children, students, and pupils must go to schools, universities, colleges, vocational schools," he said.