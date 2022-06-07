Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 210 fallen defenders of Mariupol

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War continues the process of returning the bodies of the fallen defenders of Mariupol, the Central Intelligence Agency of Ukraine reported.

To date, the bodies of 210 Ukrainian service members have been returned. Most of them are defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

"All fallen soldiers need to be returned to the Ukraine-controlled territory. And each of them is escorted to the last journey with honors due to the heroes, "the statement reads.

Efforts to bring back all captured Ukrainian defenders continue.