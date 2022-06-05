The wife of the defender of Mariupol told about the conditions of detention of prisoners from “Azovstal”

The pre-trial detention center where the defenders of Mariupol are located is overcrowded and food and water need to be improved.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda by the wife of Azov commander Denys Prokopenko, Kateryna.

She noted that the man got in touch a week ago, but she could not ask him about the conditions of his detention.

According to her, people who contacted Azovstal defenders said that conditions were satisfactory and everyone was waiting for an exchange.

"We know that the pre-trial detention center is overcrowded and, of course, that some resources may be lacking. Again, food, water — it all needs improvement. At the moment, we want to resolve this issue as soon as possible, so that the Red Cross attracts as many of its connections and resources as possible in order to improve all that the guys have now," said Kateryna Prokopenko.

According to her, representatives of the Red Cross were next to the defenders of Mariupol only at the beginning of the evacuation. It is unknown whether they are currently holding Ukrainian prisoners from Azovstal.

"We donʼt have a report from them, there is no photo recording, or video recording from a third party, what are the real conditions there. We only have photos and video recordings of the Russian side. Given these videos, we can understand that only the Russian side is present. And we need just a third independent party that will show the real conditions," said Kateryna Prokopenko.