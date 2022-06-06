AP: Ukraine has started receiving the bodies of dead Azovstal defenders

The Russian side has begun handing over the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol to Ukraine, said Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former Azov leader.

This was reported by the Associated Press.

Dozens of bodies taken from a bombed-out plant now occupied by Russians have been transported to Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains.

The Azov Regiment was among the Ukrainian units that defended Azovstal for almost three months.

