Moldova has refused to extradite detained Ukrainian MP Yakovenko to Belarus. He was released

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Moldova has refused to extradite to Belarus Verkhovna Rada deputy Yevhen Yakovenko, who was detained by Moldovan border guards on June 5.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

"The reasons for refusing extradition are due to the status of this person as a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, who won the 2019 elections in Donetsk oblast, in the context of the geopolitical situation in the oblast," the prosecutorʼs office said.

The Moldovan prosecutorʼs office suspects that if Yakovenko is extradited to Belarus, the trial against him will not be fair.

The prosecutorʼs office ordered the release of the Ukrainian deputy.