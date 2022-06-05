Ukrainian MP Yakovenko was detained in Moldova

Moldovan border guards detained Verkhovna Rada deputy Yevhen Yakovenko.

This was reported by Deschide.MD.

According to the media, the MP was detained at the request of Belarus. Yakovenko was allegedly wanted by Interpol.

The head of the Interpol office in Chisinau, Viorel Tentu, confirmed to reporters that the Belarusian authorities accuse the Ukrainian MP of bribery and corruption and registered a request for his arrest and extradition.