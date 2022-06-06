Wounded at the front lawyer Masi Nayem came to his senses. He was left without an eye

Severely wounded at the front, the lawyer, the founder of the law firm "Miller" Masi Nayem came to his senses. On his Facebook, he said he was left without an eye.

"I will never have one eye. I can hardly see with the other. I had my brother, Tatka, Kostya and my dear partners. I am more worried about my friend, he is still in a coma. Everything will be Ukraine! I do not post photos. I donʼt like myself that way," he wrote.