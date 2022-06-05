Lawyer Masi Nayem, who was wounded at the frontline, is in critical condition. He is being prepared for surgery

Ukrainian lawyer and founder of the law firm "Miller" Masi Nayem was seriously injured in the war zone.

Businessman Andriy Stavnitser said he was hospitalized in Dnipro.

The lawyerʼs brother, the former Member of Parliament and now Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem, said his brother had a severe head and eye injury.

"He was in a coma, sometimes comes to his senses. Doctors say he is now stable. He was delivered to Dnipro, to the oblast hospital named after Mechnikov. They are preparing for the operation," Nayem said.