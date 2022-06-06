Zelensky: There are no alternatives to Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there is currently no alternative to joining the European Union in Ukraine.

He said this during todayʼs meeting with journalists.

"We wouldnʼt consider it if there was even a proposal," he said.

Zelensky also stressed that the agreement with the United Kingdom on a defense union is one of the steps to guarantee Ukraineʼs security, but not an alternative to the EU.

"We are working on a security union, and in parallel with the sanctions platform, there is a security one led by Rasmussen. They are working on security guarantees for Ukraine. And not only for Ukraine, I think Europe needs it. But this is not an alternative," the president added.