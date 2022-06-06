NABU has received a new board, which oversees the activities of the bureau

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has received a new composition of the Public Oversight Board.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The council included 15 candidates from six public associations: the Anti-Corruption Axу, the Veteransʼ Axу, the Sororitas, the Xenos, the Ukrainian Law Society, and the Agronomic Without Corruption. Public control.

Seven of the 15 selected candidates were members of the Council of the previous convocation: Mark Savchuk, Viktor Prudkovsky, Bohdan Kuzmych, Anastasia Shuba, Artem Horeslavtsev, Ihor Symonenko and Vladyslav Ivanchenko.

In general, the list is the following:

Mark Savchuk ("Anti-Corruption Axe");

Victor Prudkovsky ("Anti-Corruption Axe");

Elisha Khodolovsky ("Anti-Corruption Ax"e);

Bohdan Kuzmych ("Veteranʼs Axe");

Vladyslav Shtepa ("Veteransʼ Axe");

Anastasia Shuba (Sororitas);

Halyna Litosh (Sororitas);

Olena Pokotylova (Sororitas);

Artem Horeslavtsev (Xenos);

Ihor Moskvitin ("Xenos");

Ihor Symonenko ("Xenos");

Vladyslav Ivanchenko (Ukrainian Law Society);

Anton Mykytiuk (Ukrainian Law Society);

Yulia Havryliuk (Ukrainian Law Society);

Tetiana Suprunova ("Agronomic without corruption. Public control");

From April 17, in connection with the termination of the powers of NABU Director Artem Sytnyk, they will be temporarily executed by his first deputy Gizo Uglava.

In November 2021, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill amending the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He aimed to bring his activities in line with the Constitution.