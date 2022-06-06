In Chernihiv oblast the prosecutors declared suspicion to the Russian military man who killed the civilian, and wounded two more

Prosecutors of the Pryluky District Prosecutorʼs Office of Chernihiv oblast reported the suspicion in absentia to one of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in February in the village of Kharkove, Pryluky district, a Russian serviceman killed a civilian by shooting him in the head with a firearm in the yard of the victimʼs house. The Russian war criminal then fired several more shots at two civilians trying to escape and wounded them.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted that the pre-trial investigation of this criminal case is ongoing.