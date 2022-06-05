Ukraine has lost to Wales and will not play in the World Cup

The national team of Ukraine lost to the national team of Wales with a score of 0: 1 and will not play at the World Cup in Qatar.

The match took place in Cardiff at the Millennium Stadium.

The only goal in the match was scored by the captain of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Yarmolenko in the 36th minute. The next match of the national team of Ukraine will play against Ireland in the tournament of the League of Nations on June 8.

Before the match, virtual tickets were sold, the funds from which will be transferred to the reconstruction of Ukraine through the UNITED24 platform.