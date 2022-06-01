The national team of Ukraine took a step towards reaching the World Cup, beating the Scots

The national football team of Ukraine defeated the team of Scotland in the match of the tournament to reach the final part of the World Cup.

The game took place in Glasgow, at Hampden Park Stadium.

Yarmolenko (33rd minute), Yaremchuk (48th minute), and Dovbyk (90 + 4th minute) scored for the Ukrainians. McGregor scored in the Scottish national team (79th minute). The final result is 3: 1 in favor of the Ukrainians.

On June 5 in Cardiff, the national team of Ukraine and the national team of Wales will decide which of them will go to the World Cup.

The match with Scotland was supposed to take place at the end of March, but the game was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.