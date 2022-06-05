Virtual tickets will be sold for the Ukraine-Wales match for the World Cup. The funds will be used to rebuild the country

Before the match for the World Cup between the national teams of Ukraine and Wales, virtual tickets are sold again, the funds from which will be transferred to the reconstruction of Ukraine through the UNITED24 platform.

This was organized by VBET Ukraine, the Ukrainian Football Association, and the TicketBox ticket service. Everyone who buys a charity ticket will receive a unique virtual copy, as well as a letter of thanks from one of the players. The most loyal philanthropists will again be able to win an autographed playerʼs T-shirt. You can buy virtual tickets and learn about categories and bonuses here.

Tickets worth UAH 415,000 were sold in less than 40 hours for the previous match between Scotland and Ukraine, which the national team won with a score 3-1.