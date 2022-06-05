Russian General Kutuzov was killed in eastern Ukraine

In the east of Ukraine, Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov, the so-called commander of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic army corps, was killed.
His death was reported by a number of Russian media and VDTRK correspondent Aleksandr Sladkov.
The latter stated that Kutuzov died "attacking" his subordinates. The channel "Summaries from the militia of Novorossiya" writes that the general was lost in the settlement of Mykolayivka (Luhansk oblast).
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the evening that the occupiers were storming the districts of Belogorovka and Mykolayivka, where they suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment.
- On June 2, the death of the retired Major General of the Russian Air Force Kanamat Botashev was confirmed. He was piloting a Su-25 attack aircraft that was shot down by the Ukrainian military in the skies over the Luhansk region on May 22.
- In total, according to the Ukrainian side, Russia has already lost at least seven generals in Ukraine.