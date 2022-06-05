Russian General Kutuzov was killed in eastern Ukraine

In the east of Ukraine, Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov, the so-called commander of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic army corps, was killed.

His death was reported by a number of Russian media and VDTRK correspondent Aleksandr Sladkov.

The latter stated that Kutuzov died "attacking" his subordinates. The channel "Summaries from the militia of Novorossiya" writes that the general was lost in the settlement of Mykolayivka (Luhansk oblast).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the evening that the occupiers were storming the districts of Belogorovka and Mykolayivka, where they suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment.