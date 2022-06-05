Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians resumed the offensive in the area of Sviatohirsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information as of 18:00, June 5. The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance and equip positions. Particular attention is paid to the development of tasks to overcome water obstacles and the interaction of air pilots with helicopter crews.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops resumed the offensive near Svyatohirsk. The enemy suffers losses.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed the areas of Bohorodychne and Dovhenke.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers stormed the Belogorovka and Mykolayivka districts. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. He was unsuccessful, but the fighting continues.

The Russians are conducting an offensive in the area of Bila Krynytsia to take up previously lost positions. Ukrainian defenders forced them to withdraw.