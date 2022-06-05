A bill to write off debts on consumer loans for property destroyed during the war will be submitted to the Rada

Ukrainians can be written off consumer loans for property destroyed by Russian aggression.

This was announced by the head of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Denylo Hetmantsev.

"On behalf of the President, they agreed with the head of the National Bank and the Prime Minister to draft a bill to write off debts on consumer loans for the purchase of movable and immovable property that was destroyed during the war," Hetmantsev wrote.

He added that the bill would be submitted to parliament next week. "A person should not pay a debt for a non-existent object," he added.