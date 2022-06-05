Russia lost another 100 troops in the war in Ukraine

As of June 5, the Russian army lost 31,150 servicemen in the war against Ukraine, adding 100 in the last 24 hours. Data from the General Staff of Ukraine show this.

In technology, Russia has lost:

tanks — 1,381 (+5 for the last day);

armored combat vehicles — 3 392 (+13);

artillery systems — 686 (+6);

multiple rocket launchers — 207 (no changes);

air defense means — 95 (no changes);

aircraft — 210 (no changes);

helicopters — 175 (no changes);

drones — 548 (+8),

cruise missiles — 122 no changes);

ships and boats — 13 (no changes);

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2 360 (+23);

special equipment — 53 (+1).

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Bakhmut direction.