Dnipropetrovsk oblast was also under fire

In Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Kryvyi Rih district came under Russian fire again. The head of the oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it.

The occupierʼs artillery struck the Zelenodolsk community — (aimed at the villages of Velyka Kostromka and Mala Kostromka). There is the destruction of residential buildings in two villages, and information about the victims is being clarified.

In addition, the occupiers struck the border areas of the Shyrokove community, hit the fields.