An international legion of volunteers reported the deaths of their fighters

The International Legion of Volunteers Fighting for Ukraine has reported the deaths of four of its fighters.

This was reported on the legionʼs website.

The dead volunteers were citizens of the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Australia. "We want to honor the memory of our brothers Ronald Vogelaar, Michael O’Neill, Björn Benjamin Clavis, and Wilfried Blériot. There are no such words to express our gratitude for their service and supreme sacrifice… Their courage and memory of them will always inspire us," the Legionʼs website said.