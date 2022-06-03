Ukrzaliznytsia expands suburban train network tomorrow

Ukrzaliznytsia to expand Kyiv City Express suburban train network tomorrow, the company said.

From June 4 will run:

Train on the route Tarasivka — Kyiv Pasazhirsky. Departure daily at 07:58, arrival in Kyiv at 08:23.

Kyiv Pasazhirsky — Yagotin. Departure daily at 17:18, arrival in Yahotyn at 19:27.

Kyiv-Volynskyi — Baryshivka. Departure daily at 05:20, arrival in Baryshivka at 06:50. Return, from Baryshivka, departure at 07:04, arrival at Kyiv-Volynskyi station at 08:55.

Yahotyn — Kyiv-Volynsky. Departure daily at 19:45, arrival at Kyiv-Volynskyi station at 22:06.

“Passengers of these trains for further movement through Kyiv at Kyiv-Volynskyi and Kyiv Pasazhyrsky stations. (Northern platform) it will be convenient to change to the Kyiv ring train ", — it is told in the message.