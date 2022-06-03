Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed a new train between Przemyśl and Zaporizhzhia

Due to the increase in demand for passengers to return to Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed a new train № 32/31 on the Przemyśl-Zaporizhzhia route from June 11, the company said.

It will run from June 12 (the first flight from Zaporizhzhia to Przemyśl is on June 11). The train will depart from Przemyśl at 16:00, stop at Dnipro at 13:26 and arrive in Zaporizhzhia at 15:51. The train will depart from Zaporizhzhia at 15:30, stop in Dnipro at 17:33 and arrive in Przemyśl at 12:50.

The train route will pass through Lviv, Berdychiv, station named after T. Shevchenko, Znamyanka, Bila Tserkva, Kamyanske and Dnipro, which will allow residents of several regions to return home conveniently from abroad.