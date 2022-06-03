A Russian sniper was informed about the suspicion — he shot a civilian in Kyiv oblast

A sniper of the Russian Armed Forces was informed about the suspicion — in February 2022 he shot a civilian during the occupation of the village of Peremoha, Brovary district, Kyiv oblast.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced this on June 3.

The occupier is a sniper of the 15th "peacekeeping" brigade of the 2nd Guards All-Military Army of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war.

As for the victim, the unarmed victim returned home and posed no threat to the Russian occupiers.