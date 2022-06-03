1,314 bodies of killed civilians have already been found in Kyiv oblast

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Niebytov said on a telethon that as of June 3, 1,314 bodies of killed civilians had been found in Kyiv Oblast.
"Unfortunately, we continue to find terrible finds — our fellow citizens who were tortured or shot, killed by the army of the Russian Federation. Just yesterday, the body of a man born in 1982 was found near Borodyanka,” Niebitov said, adding that the man was shot dead by the Russian military while he was taking food from a car.
According to Niebytov, there are currently more than 300 investigative teams working in Kyiv oblast to investigate crimes committed by the Russian military.
- Russian troops entered the territory of Kyiv oblast on the first day of the full-scale invasion — February 24. They occupied Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and surrounding villages. From the first days of March, the occupiers began to kill locals. On April 1, the Ukrainian army entered Bucha. Within a day, the bodies of the dead were removed from the streets. Shortly afterward, on April 5, corpses began to be exhumed from mass graves arranged by Russian soldiers.
- Ukraine and the West demand that Russia be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. Some of the Russian military involved in the executions in the Kyiv oblast have been identified. Brigades and units of the Russian army operating in Kyiv oblast were fully identified.