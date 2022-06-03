1,314 bodies of killed civilians have already been found in Kyiv oblast

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Niebytov said on a telethon that as of June 3, 1,314 bodies of killed civilians had been found in Kyiv Oblast.

"Unfortunately, we continue to find terrible finds — our fellow citizens who were tortured or shot, killed by the army of the Russian Federation. Just yesterday, the body of a man born in 1982 was found near Borodyanka,” Niebitov said, adding that the man was shot dead by the Russian military while he was taking food from a car.

According to Niebytov, there are currently more than 300 investigative teams working in Kyiv oblast to investigate crimes committed by the Russian military.