Ukraine can completely stop the occupied ZNPP if it loses control. However, Enerhoatom denies this

Ukraine is considering a scenario of a complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) if it loses control.

This was announced by Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Boyko, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation with ZNPP, [...] as long as the dispatch teams are being executed and the station maintains its regime, we are not stopping. But the scenario according to which the station can get out of control completely and we will stop it is also being considered," he said.

According to him, "the slightest movement towards the loss of control over the station" will lead to such a decision. Boyko added that Ukraineʼs energy system is ready and able to cope with the consequences of such a decision.

Enerhoatom (National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine) commented on Boykoʼs words. They say that it is impossible to disconnect the station.

"Today there is only one scenario — a stable and reliable operation of ZNPP in the energy system of Ukraine. Its disconnection is impossible neither from the technical, nor from security, nor from the economic, nor from the political point of view [...]. Zaporizhzhia NPP has worked, works and will work stably in the power system of Ukraine. We have every reason to state this with confidence," the statement said.