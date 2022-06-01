The national team of Ukraine offers to buy a virtual ticket for its match against Scotland. The funds raised will be used for reconstruction

The national football team of Ukraine offers everyone who wants to buy a virtual ticket for its match against Scotland, which will take place today, June 1, in Glasgow.

Anyone from anywhere in the world can buy a ticket ( here ). Cost — from 300 to 5,000 UAH.

All funds raised will be transferred to the reconstruction of Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure through the UNITED24 fundraising platform. The ticket does not allow to attend the match, but each owner of such a ticket will be able to take part in the drawing of gifts from the partners of the national team of Ukraine. For example, for a contribution of 5,000 hryvnias, a philanthropist will be eligible to participate in the drawing of an autographed T-shirt worn by one of the players during the match.