The troops of the Russian Federation fired at Mykolayiv and damaged lines of the substation of the city

The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevych today around 3 pm reported artillery shelling and explosions in the city.

"I ask everyone to be as careful as possible! Stay away from windows! ” He wrote.

Later Sienkevych reported that as a result of the attack lines of one of the substations of Mykolayiv are damaged.

For carrying out repair workers of Mykolayivoblenergo had to disconnect the Korabelnyi area from the power supply.

"They promise to fix everything in one and a half to two hours," the mayor said.