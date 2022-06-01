The troops of the Russian Federation fired at Mykolayiv and damaged lines of the substation of the city

The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevych today around 3 pm reported artillery shelling and explosions in the city.
"I ask everyone to be as careful as possible! Stay away from windows! ” He wrote.
Later Sienkevych reported that as a result of the attack lines of one of the substations of Mykolayiv are damaged.
For carrying out repair workers of Mykolayivoblenergo had to disconnect the Korabelnyi area from the power supply.
"They promise to fix everything in one and a half to two hours," the mayor said.
- In the morning on May 30 the Russian troops fired at Mykolayiv. One wounded man is known. Also in one of the districts of the city, 21 private houses were damaged by shelling.
- On May 29, Sienkevych said that after the morning shelling of the city as of 4 pm, it is known about two wounded. Another person died.