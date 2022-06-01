The National Police is investigating 393 criminal cases of Russian crimes against Ukrainian children

The National Police has opened 393 criminal proceedings against Russians for crimes against Ukrainian children.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko at Media Center Ukraine.
According to her, 588 children became victims of crimes committed by the Russian military, of which 162 died, 323 were injured and 103 went missing.
Kateryna Pavlichenko stressed that since the beginning of the war, the police have received 1,807 complaints about the disappearance of 1,933 children. Most of these children have been found, 139 are still missing.
- Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova stated that ex-ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova did not pass on materials about rapes, which she reported on social networks. Instead, the commissioner sent letters. According to her, all registered crimes of sexual violence committed during the war are considered military and have no statute of limitations. Venediktova states that law enforcement officers are able to prove the facts of rape committed by the Russian military.
- In total, according to the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers are investigating 15,000 war crimes cases, but without the help of other countries. Ukraine currently lacks support.