The National Police is investigating 393 criminal cases of Russian crimes against Ukrainian children

The National Police has opened 393 criminal proceedings against Russians for crimes against Ukrainian children.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko at Media Center Ukraine.

According to her, 588 children became victims of crimes committed by the Russian military, of which 162 died, 323 were injured and 103 went missing.

Kateryna Pavlichenko stressed that since the beginning of the war, the police have received 1,807 complaints about the disappearance of 1,933 children. Most of these children have been found, 139 are still missing.