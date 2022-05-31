Prosecutor General: Ukrainian law enforcement is investigating 15,000 war crimes cases

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova says 15,000 war crimes cases currently are being investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement without the help of other countries, but Ukraine is waiting for their help.
Venediktova said this in a comment to a Babel correspondent in The Hague on Tuesday.
"What you see in the courts now was done by Ukrainian law enforcement officers, Ukrainian prosecutors, and Ukrainian courts. Ukraine is currently handling the 15,000 cases we have,” she said.
"When we say that everyone helps us, of course, it is true. We are setting up joint investigation teams, but we have only one expert on international humanitarian law. We are waiting for the rest," Venediktova said.
She also added that Ukraine lacks support in protecting databases, technical equipment, body armor, and helmets for investigators and prosecutors working near the front line.
In addition, according to Venediktova, there is a lack of demining experts who must first demine the area, ballistics experts, and others.
- Ukraine currently has the largest team of experts and investigators in the history of the International Criminal Court who conduct independent investigations into Russian crimes.