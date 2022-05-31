Prosecutor General: Ukrainian law enforcement is investigating 15,000 war crimes cases

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova says 15,000 war crimes cases currently are being investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement without the help of other countries, but Ukraine is waiting for their help.

Venediktova said this in a comment to a Babel correspondent in The Hague on Tuesday.

"What you see in the courts now was done by Ukrainian law enforcement officers, Ukrainian prosecutors, and Ukrainian courts. Ukraine is currently handling the 15,000 cases we have,” she said.