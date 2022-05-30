The largest team of experts in the history of the International Criminal Court now works in Ukraine. The plan is to create an office

Currently, the largest team of experts and investigators in the history of the International Criminal Court now work in Ukraine. They conduct independent investigations into Russian crimes.
This was announced on Monday, May 30, by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova.
The experts are gathering evidence directly at the scene of war crimes to begin the process of bringing to justice in the international arena of justice.
Iryna Venediktova said that there are also plans to establish a permanent representation of the ISS — a field office. "We have a common goal with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court — justice that can stop atrocities. Punishment of some war criminals should be a signal to others that responsibility is inevitable," Venediktova added.