Russia announces successful completion of Zircon supersonic missile test

Russia has announced the successful completion of tests of the Zircon supersonic cruise missile.

This was reported by Reuters.

According to the commander of the Russian Northern Fleet Alexander Moiseyev, by the end of the year it will arm the frigate Admiral Golovko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of the Zircon rocket in 2019. According to him, it can hit targets at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers and develop a speed of more than 10 thousand kilometers per hour. These parameters make it inaccessible to missile defense systems.

In October 2020, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a test launch of Zircon. The rocket flew 450 km and had a speed of more than 9,800 km/h. The agency did not say whether the missile hit the target. It is planned to equip submarines and surface ships with Zircons.