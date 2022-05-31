London Stock Exchange will no longer trade Gazprom shares

The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday that it had revoked admission to trading in securities of Russiaʼs energy company Gazprom at the companyʼs request.

This was reported by Reuters.

Earlier this month, Gazprom announced to the Financial Control Department that it intended to remove the standard list of depository receipts representing the companyʼs shares from the official list of the London Stock Exchange.

The decision was expected to take effect on May 31.