Gazprom has cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands by refusing to pay in rubles

Russiaʼs gas monopoly Gazprom has announced a halt to gas supplies to Dutch company GasTerra because it refused to pay in rubles.

This is stated in a statement by a Russian company.

As of the end of the business day on May 30, Gazprom Export did not receive payment for gas supplies in April from GasTerra BV in accordance with Presidential Decree № 172 of March 31, 2022. Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles with the use of new details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner,"- said in a statement.

The day before, GasTerra refused to comply with Gazpromʼs requirements. The Netherlands is confident that it will be able to find an alternative to fuel from Russia.