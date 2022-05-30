Denmark and the Netherlands have refused to pay Russia for gas in rubles. Russia is likely to cut off their gas

Danish energy company Ørsted has refused to pay Russiaʼs Gazprom for gas in rubles.

“We have repeatedly informed Gazprom Export that we will not do so. The payment deadline is 31 May and Ørsted will continue to pay in Euros,” the company said, realizing that in this case, Russia may suspend gas supplies under the contract.

The gas contract between Denmark and Russia is valid until 2030.

The Dutch company GasTerra also refused to comply with these requirements of Gazprom. As a result, Russia will cut off gas supplies on May 31, but the Netherlands is confident that it will have time to find an alternative.

“Opening opening accounts in Moscow under Russian law and their control by the Russian regime pose too great a risk for the Groningen company,” GasTerra said in a statement.