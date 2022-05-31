Germany will send BMP to Greece in exchange for the transfer of Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine

Germany will hand over infantry fighting vehicles (BMPs) to Greece in exchange for handing over Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

This was reported by Reuters.

"We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles," he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, adding that he had reached an agreement with the Greek prime minister. He promised that the Ministries of Defense of both countries will quickly agree on all the details and implement these agreements.

Scholz did not say which BMPs Berlin would hand over to Greece and which weapons Athens would hand over to Kyiv. However, before that, he stated that Germany supports countries that transfer their Soviet-style equipment to the Armed Forces.