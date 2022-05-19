German Chancellor Scholz proposed the creation of an EU solidarity fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed the creation of a solidarity fund for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.
This was reported by Reuters.
Speaking before the Bundestag on the eve of the meeting of EU heads of state, Scholz supported the French presidentʼs words that Ukraineʼs accession to the EU will take "years", so it is important to focus on Ukraineʼs immediate support.
"Rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and revitalising the Ukrainian economy will cost billions. We as the EU must start laying the ground for a solidarity fund financed by contributions from the EU and its partners," he added.
- The day before, the European Commission presented a new mechanism called Rebuild Ukraine, which will be the main tool for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. They emphasize that the financial and humanitarian support and reconstruction of Ukraine require a lot of effort from the international community, and the EU is ready to play its role in this.