Canada has imposed sanctions on 22 Russians and four companies

Canada has imposed new sanctions on 22 Russian citizens and four Russian companies.

The sanctions targeted Investtorgbank, Rosselkhozbank, RVC Management Company and the Russian Direct Investment Fund Management Company.

Personal sanctions have been imposed on Putinʼs alleged mistress Alina Kabayeva, two daughters of oligarch Mikhail Friedman (Larisa and Kateryna Friedman), oligarch Alexander Braverman and his relatives, and others.