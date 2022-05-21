Canada has imposed new sanctions on 14 Russians and further restricted imports and exports from Russia

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has imposed additional sanctions against Russia.

This is stated on the website of the government.

The new restrictions will affect 14 Russians. Among them are Russian oligarchs, members of their families and Putinʼs inner circle.

"These individuals directly contributed to Vladimir Putinʼs senseless war in Ukraine and are responsible for the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, Canada has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia, as well as their import. From now on, it is not allowed to export to Russia, in particular, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, some textiles and sportswear, footwear, luxury clothing and accessories, jewelry, tableware, and art objects. Canada also bans the import of luxury goods from Russia, including alcoholic beverages, seafood, fish, and non-industrial diamonds.

In 2021, the turnover of these goods amounted to $ 75.7 million.