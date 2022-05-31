Border guards caught the organizer of the illegal movement of men of conscription age abroad: he sent them to Moldova for $9,000

Border guards exposed the organizer of the illegal movement of men of conscription age across the state border, the State Border Guard Service reported.
Border guards found that a resident of Kyiv Oblast "guaranteed" potential recruits an unimpeded entry into Moldova for $9,000.
Detectives of the Odesa Border Detachment together with investigators of the National Police caught the malefactor while receiving part of the payment for the "service" — $4,500.
The man was suspected of smuggling people across the border.
- On May 26, the government eased restrictions on the traveling of people of conscription age. During martial law, sports judges and other specialists who provide support, anti-doping control over athletes, coaches and athletes who are included in the national teams of Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports for people with disabilities will be able to leave Ukraine. They will be able to stay abroad for one month.