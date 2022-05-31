Border guards caught the organizer of the illegal movement of men of conscription age abroad: he sent them to Moldova for $9,000

Border guards exposed the organizer of the illegal movement of men of conscription age across the state border, the State Border Guard Service reported.

Border guards found that a resident of Kyiv Oblast "guaranteed" potential recruits an unimpeded entry into Moldova for $9,000.

Detectives of the Odesa Border Detachment together with investigators of the National Police caught the malefactor while receiving part of the payment for the "service" — $4,500.

The man was suspected of smuggling people across the border.