The Cabinet of Ministers allowed athletes and coaches to travel abroad

The government has eased restrictions on the departure of conscripts.

This is stated on the official website of the Cabinet.

The following categories of men will be able to leave Ukraine during martial law:

Sports judges and other specialists who provide, in particular, organizational, scientific and methodological medical support, and anti-doping control over athletes who are part of the national teams of Ukraine in Olympic and non-Olympic sports and sports for people with disabilities.

Coaches who are part of the national teams in Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports, which are engaged in people with disabilities.

Athletes who are included in the national teams in Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports for people with disabilities.

They will be able to stay abroad for one month.

This mitigation also affected truckers and drivers carrying humanitarian aid and railway workers.