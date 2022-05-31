Kharkiv oblast was shelled again, there are killed and wounded

For the second day in a row, the Russian army is shelling Kharkiv oblast, killing and wounding civilians.

The data is provided by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Thus, yesterday, May 30, the Russian army fired on the Osnovyansky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv, Izium, Chuguiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the oblast. As a result, three people were killed: a woman in the village of Korotych, a man in the village of Udy and a woman in the village of Chkalivske. A total of 14 civilians were injured in the region. 4 of them are people in Kharkiv, including a 16-year-old boy. In the village of Korotych, 5 civilians were injured, including a 13-year-old girl.

Today, May 31, the shelling continues. A 12-year-old child was killed and one civilian was injured in the village of Ivanivka, Izium district. Another woman died in Zolochev.