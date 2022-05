As of today, May 30, curfew time is changing in Kharkiv Oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleg Syniegubov.

The curfew in oblast will last from 22:00 to 06:00. Syniegubov signed the relevant order.

"At this time it is forbidden to be in public places, to move on the streets on foot or by transport. Stay at home and in protected places", — the head of administration reminds.