Bloomberg has calculated how much Russia will lose from the EU oil embargo

The US media Bloomberg has calculated how much Russia will lose due to a partial oil embargo from the European Union.

Putin could lose about $ 10 billion a year in oil exports because Russia will be forced to sell its oil at a discount to Asia, where it is already going from hand to hand for about $ 34 a barrel cheaper than futures prices. Brent oil. And if the EU supported the sanction banning the import of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Russia would lose another $ 12 billion.

At the same time, Russia will continue to earn about $ 6 billion from exports to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic through the southern branches of the Druzhba gas pipeline.

The publication also writes, citing sources, that the EU has removed the ban on Russians from buying real estate in the European Union from the latest version of sanctions — after pressure from Cyprus.

Last year, Russia supplied about 720,000 barrels of crude oil a day to Europe through Druzhba. For comparison, the volume of oil transportation by sea is 1.57 million barrels per day — from the Baltic, Black Sea and Arctic ports.