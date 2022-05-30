In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers began accepting documents to obtain a Russian passport

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers have begun the procedure of accepting documents to obtain a Russian passport, said the mayorʼs adviser Petro Andriushchenko.
To do this, Mariupol residents must first obtain a certificate of registration in Donetsk, and then submit documents for a passport in Novoazovsk in the so-called migration service of "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic".
"Given the state of communication with Donetsk, this is a bit problematic. Until. But we can state that the annexation of Mariupol by Russia has passed to the next stage of implementation. Active," the statement reads.
- The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko said that the occupying Russian troops staged a humanitarian catastrophe in the city. There is no light, no drinking water, and almost no food in Mariupol. The bodies of the dead and garbage poison the water sources used by citizens. The occupiers store the bodies of Mariupol residents killed by the Russian army in supermarkets.
- During the month, 25 new trenches appeared in the Stary Krym Cemetery, in which people are buried.