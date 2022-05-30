In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers began accepting documents to obtain a Russian passport

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers have begun the procedure of accepting documents to obtain a Russian passport, said the mayorʼs adviser Petro Andriushchenko.

To do this, Mariupol residents must first obtain a certificate of registration in Donetsk, and then submit documents for a passport in Novoazovsk in the so-called migration service of "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic".

"Given the state of communication with Donetsk, this is a bit problematic. Until. But we can state that the annexation of Mariupol by Russia has passed to the next stage of implementation. Active," the statement reads.