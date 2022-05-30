At night and at dawn, the Russians twice attacked Odesa oblast by aircraft: one missile was destroyed, the other hit the bridge across the Dniester estuary

At night and at dawn, Russian troops twice attacked Odesa oblast with strategic aircraft, the Operational Command "South" reported.
X-22 missiles were released from Tu-22 aircraft. One of the missiles was destroyed by air defense forces, the other hit a non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary.
The shock wave damaged several private houses nearby. There are no civilian casualties. Repairing the damaged railway track and the road surface of the bridge requires significant time and resources and is currently impractical and impossible.
- On the evening of May 9, in the village of Fontanka, Odesa oblast, the Russians fired a missile at a shopping and entertainment center and destroyed it. He caught fire from the shelling. That same evening, three warehouses of finished products with an area of 1,200 square meters caught fire due to a missile strike in the Suvorovsky district of Odesa. At 01:30 the fire was extinguished. One person was killed and two others were injured.
- On April 26, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Odesa oblast. They hit the bridge across the Dniester estuary.