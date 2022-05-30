At night and at dawn, the Russians twice attacked Odesa oblast by aircraft: one missile was destroyed, the other hit the bridge across the Dniester estuary

At night and at dawn, Russian troops twice attacked Odesa oblast with strategic aircraft, the Operational Command "South" reported.

X-22 missiles were released from Tu-22 aircraft. One of the missiles was destroyed by air defense forces, the other hit a non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary.

The shock wave damaged several private houses nearby. There are no civilian casualties. Repairing the damaged railway track and the road surface of the bridge requires significant time and resources and is currently impractical and impossible.